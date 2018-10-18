 
menu
South Africa 18.10.2018 02:28 pm

SA mining continues downward slump

ANA
This general view shows the a gold mine shaft. Picture: AFP PHOTO

This general view shows the a gold mine shaft. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Investec economist Lara Hodes said the decline in mining production was notably above market expectations of a 4% year-on-year fall.

Mining production continued on its downward trajectory in August, slipping even further by 9.1% year-on-year following July’s 4.1% decline, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Thursday.

The major contributors in the August decline in mining were iron ore which fell 19.9%, gold at a 15.5% decline, and platinum group metals which declined 7%.

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 1.2% in August 2018 compared with July 2018.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said the decline in mining production was notably above market expectations of a 4% year-on-year fall.

READ MORE: Gold mining causes the most mine worker deaths in SA

“A disaggregation of August’s data, reveals that the decline in production was generally broad-based, with ten of the twelve mineral groups falling, however the iron ore, gold, and PGM sectors were chiefly responsible for the marked fall,” Hodes said.

“Base effects from last quarter’s lift, coupled with waning commodity prices as indicated by the Economist base metals index, have weighed on production of late. This has been exacerbated by global supply dynamics, and diminishing sentiment, dragged down by fears of mounting trade and geopolitical tensions.”

Hodes said the newly gazetted mining charter, version three, was seen as a workable compromise, creating a degree of regulatory and policy certainty.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gold mining causes the most mine worker deaths in SA 18.10.2018
Mining forum takes Mantashe to court over Lonmin’s social labour plans 16.10.2018
Pay attention to mineworkers’, communities’ health and safety – Mantashe 15.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.