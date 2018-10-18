 
South Africa 18.10.2018 02:24 pm

Computer centre for the visually impaired comes to PE

ANA
Computers.

The project is spearheaded by the department for social development’s deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who is also visually impaired.

The department of social development announced on Thursday that a new disability-friendly computer centre would be opened at the Khanyisa Special School for the Visually Impaired in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape this week.

“The computer laboratory is equipped with 22 computers with specialised programs that cater for visually impaired learners and their school syllabus,” the department said in a statement.

“The centre also has an interactive board which will assist the learners with skills in numeracy, literacy, and sign language.”

The department said the launch of the computer centre on Friday forms part of a longstanding public-private partnership (PPP) between the department of social development and the MTN SA Foundation.

“Spearheaded by the department’s Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, the aim of the PPP is to ensure that disabled learners are afforded equal learning opportunities through information and communication technology.”

Bogopane-Zulu, who is also visually impaired, said that the computer laboratories had proven to assist pupils with disabilities to realise their potential.

“We have persons with disabilities who are doing well in different avenues of their lives because they were granted opportunities and facilities that cater for their disabilities.”

Established in 1988, the Khanyisa Special School for the Visually Impaired caters for 136 visually impaired pupils. Eighty-two of these pupils live on the school premises.

“The month of October is commemorated as DSD Month where the department’s officials take part in programmes throughout the country as part of the government’s vision to address the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” the department added.

“These efforts also form part of global centenary celebrations of the lives of uTata Nelson Mandela and uMama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu who both contributed to the struggle for liberation of all South Africans.”

Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. Picture: Facebook.

