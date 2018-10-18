 
South Africa 18.10.2018 12:20 pm

Alleged heroin drug dealers to appear in KZN court

ANA

Two alleged drug dealers, aged 42 and 46, are expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court, south of Durban, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men were arrested on Wednesday during a joint operation between the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Crime Intelligence and the Durban metro police.

Police seized 12,000 heroin capsules with a street value of R750,000 during a raid of the suspect’s premises.

The pair face charges of dealing in drugs.

“Prior to this arrest the same team arrested Kuben Moodley (38) for dealing in drugs in Chatsworth area, Durban. Moodley was found in possession of 3200 heroine capsules with a street value of approximately R96 000.00,” Mhlongo said.

He is expected to apply for bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

