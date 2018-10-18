The DA is lying about parliament’s ‘VBS’ probe into Floyd – Manyi

Chairperson of Afrotone Media Holdings Mzwanele Manyi has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of lying and sensationalising a confirmation letter by parliament’s ethics committee.

DA communication shadow minister Phumzile van Damme announced that parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members confirmed that they will be looking into the possible conflict of interest regarding payments made to Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu by his brother Brian.

Van Damme shared the news on her Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Manyi, however, said the DA was jumping the gun.

“The letter from parliament simply acknowledging receipt of your letter. Why are you saying it’s a confirmation to investigate when such a decision has not been made?” Manyi said.

BREAKING: The DA is LYING.

This letter from Parliament is simply acknowledging receipt of your letter.

Van Damme is convinced the letter from parliament implies they will be investigating Floyd as the DA had lodged a complaint with the committee.

She verified receiving the confirmation letter from parliament on Wednesday.

She said the EFF confirmed there were numerous transactions between Floyd and his brother.

“In the South African Bank’s VBS Mutual Bank heist report, Brian is said to have received R16 million from the bank ‘without an apparent cause’ and it was further alleged in media reports that evidence existed of Floyd receiving R10 million of that money.”

Van Damme continues to say a letter from advocate Gordon from the registrar of members’ interests confirms that the “matter is being attended to” and that the DA “will be notified of the outcome of the investigation once the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has decided on the matter”.

She urged the committee to conduct hearings that will be open to the public.

A confirmation letter from parliament, however, appears to only confirm receiving the DA’s complaint against Floyd.

The letter signed off by advocate Gordon acknowledges receipt of the DA’s complaint dated October 16.

“The matter is being attended to and you will be notified of the outcome of the investigation, once the Joint Commitee on Ethics and Members’ interests has decided the matter.”

Shivambu, during an EFF press conference this week, mentioned that there were transactions between him and family members.

The values did not sum up to the amount reported in advocate Terry Motau and Werkmans Attorneys’ report, according to the EFF’s leader, Julius Malema.

In the report, Brian is alleged to have pocketed more than R16 million.

Van Damme is convinced evidence exists in reports of Floyd receiving R10 million of that money.

