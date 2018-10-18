 
menu
South Africa 18.10.2018 09:47 am

Four dead, 15 injured in crash on Malibongwe Drive

ANA

ER24 said its paramedics were on the scene of the mass casualty incident in Cosmo City north of Johannesburg.

Four people have been killed and approximately 15 others injured, four critically, in a collision between two trucks on Malibongwe Drive in Cosmo City, ER24 said on Thursday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 8am and found two trucks in the middle of the road, one partially beneath the other.

“Several people that had been on the back of one of the trucks were found scattered around the scene. Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics began to triage the patients,” Meiring said.

“Upon assessment, paramedics found that four people had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. Approximately fifteen other patients were assessed. Four were found to be in a critical condition while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Three of the critically injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals, one by the ER24 helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs star Manyama survives car accident 17.10.2018
Man killed in ‘accident’ on ship in Cape Town 16.10.2018
Two pedestrians die in Mpumalanga car crash 15.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.