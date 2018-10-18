Four dead, 15 injured in crash on Malibongwe Drive

Four people have been killed and approximately 15 others injured, four critically, in a collision between two trucks on Malibongwe Drive in Cosmo City, ER24 said on Thursday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 8am and found two trucks in the middle of the road, one partially beneath the other.

“Several people that had been on the back of one of the trucks were found scattered around the scene. Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics began to triage the patients,” Meiring said.

“Upon assessment, paramedics found that four people had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. Approximately fifteen other patients were assessed. Four were found to be in a critical condition while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Three of the critically injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals, one by the ER24 helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

