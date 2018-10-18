Gross ‘overcharging’ is hurting Gauteng health – Section 27

There are shocking revelations that Gauteng hospitals paid exorbitant prices for items procured – likely due to corruption – where companies colluded in inflating quotations, leading to healthcare users suffering the most.

This is according to Section 27 executive director Mark Haywood in response to yesterday’s disclosure by the DA’s Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom on the gross overcharging, which was confirmed by the provincial health department in a written reply to Bloom’s questions in the provincial legislature.

The written reply to Bloom’s question shows that:

Suction canisters are bought at more than R1 000 a unit when the market price is about R25;

At South Rand Hospital, diathermy pencils were ordered for R127 each when the market price is about R25;

Three companies submitted quotes for crutches of R318, R325 and R328 respectively, whereas the market price is about R120 each; and

Helen Joseph Hospital pays between R59 and R79 for suction liners, but the market price is R25.

Haywood said: “Corruption and mismanagement in the health sector cost more than just money – they cost lives when funds can’t be spent on needed care.”

