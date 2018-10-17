Few things will terrify ANC more than PIC probe – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the appointment of the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa today announced that he had set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC and gave it six months to complete the investigation. Ramaphosa said the commission must consider the period 1 January 2015 to 31 August 2018.

The PIC, the biggest asset manager in Africa with almost R2 trillion in government pension and other funds under its control, has been mired in controversy with allegations of impropriety against its directors regarding investment decisions.

David Maynier, DA spokesperson on finance, said they welcome the probe though they have a few concerns about its terms of reference.

“The terms of reference limit the scope of the inquiry to the period between 01 January 2015 and 31 August 2018, which may have the effect of excluding a number of the questionable investments from scrutiny, including the investment in Independent Media, which was concluded on 16 August 2013, by the Public Investment Corporation,” Maynier said.

“We think there are few things that will terrify the governing party more than a full-scale independent inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.”

Ramaphosa gave the commission leeway to investigate and make findings and recommendations on, any other matter regarding the PIC, regardless of when it is alleged to have occurred on the applicable dates between 2015 and 2017.

Former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal president, Justice Lex Mpati, was discharged from active service to be the inquiry’s Commissioner assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus, and veteran asset manager, Emmanuel Lediga.

Among the 16 terms of reference the commission must probe, is whether any alleged impropriety regarding investment decisions by the PIC contravened any legislation.

One of the terms of reference the commission must probe is also whether PIC policy or contractual obligations and resulted in any undue benefit for any PIC director, or employee or any associate or family member of any PIC director or employee at the time between 2015 and 2018.

Ramaphosa also wants the commission to probe whether investment decisions at PIC resulted from ineffective governance and/or functioning by the board, or whether any PIC director or employee used his or her position or privileges, or confidential information for personal gain or to improperly benefit another person.

Ramaphosa gave the commission short and strict deadlines, saying that it must submit an interim report to him by no later than 15 February 2019, and a final report by not later than 15 April 2019.

– African News Agency (ANA)

