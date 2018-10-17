Hundreds of Kraaifontein residents protest eviction outside Western Cape High Court

More than 200 residents from Wallacedene in Kraaifontein in Cape Town picketed outside the Western Cape High Court today over a land invasion case against the City of Cape Town.

Community leader Ntembeko Nongena said that residents erected structures on the land after they were removed as backyarders due to new housing developments in the area.

“We no longer have spaces where we had lived before because we were backyarders and now our landlords did not have space for us anymore. So we moved to that piece of land and erected our structures, which were demolished by the municipality, telling us that we had no right to that land,” he said.

“The first time we erected our structures there was 2012, our structures were demolished and we insisted until we decided as community leaders to come to the City of Cape Town last year to ask the city to give us land.”

He said community leaders have been speaking to the municipality to ask for land and were told that there was no alternative land as the municipality already had plans for the land in question.

Nongena added that the response resulted in the illegal invasion of the land.

“A lot of people don’t have places to stay and have lost their materials because of the demolition by the municipality. We came here today to show to the court that we are prisoners who do not have places to stay. We came out in numbers to show that we need places to stay and also to support our lawyer who is handling our case.”

He further added that the residents were hoping that the court would decide in their favour as they desperately needed land. “As you can see, we are a big number and we all need a piece of land to erect our structures and live. Even if the court decides against us, we are not willing to give up, we will deal with the government accordingly because there is nothing else we can do because that piece of land is the only land that is available for us to use.”

The residents claimed that the municipality never created alternative ways of living for them before the commencement of housing developments.

“And now when we take that land they sent law enforcement and police to come and shoot us, some of our people have been severely injured in the process,” said Nongena.

– African News Agency (ANA)

