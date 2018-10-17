Joburg Road Agency to upgrade road markings for Transport Month

The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) announced today that it would upgrade road marking as part of its Transport Month activities.

“Today, the City, through the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) continued the work of improving the safety of all road users within our communities by upgrading road markings within Region B… to commemorate Transport Month,” Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

Visible road markings are vital for maintaining high levels of safety for the city’s road users, including pedestrians and drivers, the mayor said. The City will introduce new materials to ensure that road markings are more durable to accommodate ever-increasing traffic volumes and to improve nighttime visibility.

The road markings upgrade forms “part of a number of events across the City set to commemorate Transport Month, which encourages responsible behaviour by all road-users across the City”, the statement adds.

“Within the current financial year, the City has set aside a budget of R1,2 billion for the Johannesburg Roads Agency within its capital budget,” the statement said. Of this amount, R250 million has been set aside for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads.

Other events include rehabilitation of bridges to the tune of R181 million and stormwater drains upgrades to which R226 million has been allocated, the statement said.

While it has spent about R335 million a year over the past two years, the City says it will need to invest about R8,1 billion to eradicate the approximately 1169km of gravel roads, “90% of which are in townships or informal settlements”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.