EFF wins student council election at University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) said on Wednesday that provisional results of the 2019 Student Representative Council (SRC) election showed the EFF had won although official results were yet to be announced.

“The provisional results are that the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) won all 10 positions at APK, DFC, and SWC,” UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said.

The SRC elections ended on Friday, October 12 following three days of polling on all four UJ campuses.

“Voter turnout was broadly in line with previous years and results will be announced once the electoral commission responsible for conducting and managing the elections has attended to objections and appeals,” Esterhuizen said.

“The SRC Electoral Policy prescribes that the final results be announced no later than seven working days after the announcement of the provisional results.”

Official results are expected on Monday.

