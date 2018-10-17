UJ ranked among the top 100 QS Brics universities, 5th in SA

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has once again been ranked amongst the Top 100 universities in the Quacquarelli Symonds BRICS University Rankings for 2019.

Some 403 universities in the five BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – were considered for this year’s rankings, up from 300 last year.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said the institution had improved markedly across the board, increasing its scores in each performance indicator and performing very well in its intake of both international students and international academic staff.

UJ held its fifth position amongst the 13 South African universities ranked though it dipped three places to 61st overall ranking among the Top 100 universities.

“This is testament to the effectiveness of the UJ strategy to increase its global standing. UJ also received a favourable rating in the employer reputation indicator (31st among Brics universities), while the University’s academic reputation rating is not far behind,” Marwala said.

“These two indicators highlight the international standard of UJ’s teaching and learning and its outstanding reputation amongst academics and the employers of its graduates alike.”

An enlarged QS survey database, extremely high levels of competition and an increased pool of assessed Brics universities were among the factors that impacted the top South African universities.

Despite the three-place drop from last year’s rank of 58, UJ’s overall score increased due to higher scores obtained for its global academic and employer reputation, internationalisation of academic staff and students, academic staff qualification levels, ratio of academic staff to students, as well as research productivity and impact.

“The university is delighted with this recognition and its performance in the context of a ranking system that is dominated by huge numbers of Chinese and Russian universities, and in which South Africa is the smallest player,” said Professor Marwala.

“However, the ranking provides us with the opportunity to review our progress. I have no doubt that we can continuously improve at a rate relative to the other Brics nations.”

