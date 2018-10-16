Ramaphosa receives interim report on Sars inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service (Sars), his office said today.

“The president is applying his mind to the contents of the interim report and the recommendations made by Commission Chair Justice Robert Nugent. As part of this process, President Ramaphosa has furnished a copy of the interim report to suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

“The President has invited Mr Moyane to make any submissions he may have on the interim report or its recommendations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

