 
menu
South Africa 16.10.2018 08:54 pm

Ramaphosa receives interim report on Sars inquiry

ANA
The Nugent commission of inquiry which is probing tax administration and governance issues at Sars. Picture: ANA

The Nugent commission of inquiry which is probing tax administration and governance issues at Sars. Picture: ANA

The president has invited suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to make any submissions he may have on the report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service (Sars), his office said today.

“The president is applying his mind to the contents of the interim report and the recommendations made by Commission Chair Justice Robert Nugent. As part of this process, President Ramaphosa has furnished a copy of the interim report to suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

“The President has invited Mr Moyane to make any submissions he may have on the interim report or its recommendations.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I know nothing of intelligence unit at Sars – Kingon to DA 16.10.2018
Customs busts goods valued at R890.6m in 3 months – Sars 16.10.2018
It’s time for Cyril to act decisively 16.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.