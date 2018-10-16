 
menu
South Africa 16.10.2018 06:05 pm

KwaZulu-Natal man sentenced for raping brother’s grandchild

ANA
File photo

File photo

The man was arrested in January this year, after police traced him to a farm in the Free State province where he had been hiding since the rape in 2013.

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal today for raping his brother’s granddaughter.

The man was arrested in January this year, after police traced him to a farm in the Free State province where he had been hiding since the rape in 2013.

“In July 2013, the victim (aged five) was at her homestead in Section 4 with her grandfather’s brother who approached her and raped her while her aunt and grandmother were not at home,” police said.

“The victim reported the matter to her grandmother and the case of rape was opened at Madadeni police station.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Judge Makaula reprimands Omotoso’s wife 16.10.2018
‘Vicious’ Daubermann reviled for defence tactics in Omotoso case 16.10.2018
Uber driver stabs meter taxi driver attacker to death 16.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.