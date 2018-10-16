KwaZulu-Natal man sentenced for raping brother’s grandchild

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal today for raping his brother’s granddaughter.

The man was arrested in January this year, after police traced him to a farm in the Free State province where he had been hiding since the rape in 2013.

“In July 2013, the victim (aged five) was at her homestead in Section 4 with her grandfather’s brother who approached her and raped her while her aunt and grandmother were not at home,” police said.

“The victim reported the matter to her grandmother and the case of rape was opened at Madadeni police station.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

