Gordhan is behind Floyd’s VBS looting scandal – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema today put the blame on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal faced by his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

“This is how Pravin survives. He fights extremely dirty with information…he thinks we are scared of him. He thinks we are not aware that the [SA Revenue Services (Sars)] rogue unit still exists,” Malema told reporters in Johannesburg.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] must never allow Pravin to capture him. Pravin and the rogue unit continue to fight anyone else who doesn’t praise their names. I know the members of the rogue unit…leave what the Sunday Times said…I know what is happening at the Sunday Times.”

Malema claimed that a Sunday Times editor, without naming the individual, partnered with a politician to bid for a news television channel at Multichoice, and that the politician enjoys a close relationship with Gordhan.

He accused Gordhan of “a smear campaign” years back when Limpopo was placed under administration as corrupt activities cleaned up the province’s coffers. At the time, Malema was one of the politicians in that province accused of corruption.

Malema said Gordhan was “the most dangerous man” and said that the EFF was “on his case”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

