South Africa 16.10.2018 05:01 pm

Two security guards shot in Ntshongweni, KwaZulu-Natal

ANA
Netcare 911 vehicles at the scene of the shooting in Bushbuck Road in Ntshongweni, KwaZulu-Natal, 16 October 2018. Picture: Supplied

The motive for the shooting on Bushbuck Road is unknown at this stage.

A security guard was left critically injured after being shot in the head, while the other was shot in his left upper leg in Bushbuck Road in Ntshongweni, KwaZulu-Natal.

“On Tuesday afternoon Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on Bushbuck Road in Ntshongweni. Reports from the scene indicate that two security guards, both aged in their twenties, were shot. The first guard was found in serious condition after being shot in the head,” said Shawn Herbst of private emergency medical service Netcare 911.

“The second guard was found to have sustained moderate injuries after being shot in his left upper leg.”

Both patients were treated on scene by and transported to hospital for further treatment. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. The South African Police Service are on the scene to investigate.

Last week, in a similar incident, two security guard officers, Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo, were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, while they were deployed as part of a team providing specialised security services for a national financial institution.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

