Customs busts goods valued at R890.6m in 3 months – Sars

The customs department has confiscated illicit goods worth more than R890.6 million in the past three months, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said today.

Sars said this included 152 busts for narcotics valued at nearly R39 million and 43 busts for more than R11 million worth of cigarettes.

High-profile strikes included cocaine with an estimated value of R4.8 million seized at OR Tambo International Airport en route to the United Kingdom, heroin confiscated at the Lebombo Border Post en route from Mozambique, ephedrine seized on its way into the country from India via Dubai and sexual enhancement tablets coming in from Dubai, Ethiopia and Hong Kong.

Customs also seized abalone being smuggled to Hong Kong, as well as currency in US dollars, rhodium and cigarettes.

Other items included counterfeit clothing and footwear as well as alcohol.

Sars said more than thirty entities suspected of trading in illegal tobacco and cigarettes, as well as clothing and textile, had been visited in the past two weeks across the country for contravening various tax laws.

The number and value of busts from July to September increased to 2,499, compared to 1,776 busts valued at nearly R755 million over the same period last year.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.