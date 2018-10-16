Sibanye inches closer to completing R5bln acquisition of Lonmin Plc

The Competition Commission today recommended that the South African Competition Tribunal approve the proposed R5 billion acquisition of Lonmin Plc by Sibanye-Stillwater, subject to conditions.

The Tribunal is the regulatory body which provides final approval for large mergers in South Africa.

Last December, Sibanye offered R5.17 billion for Lonmin in a deal that would create the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

The Commission set certain conditions for the deal, including mitigating the negative impact of job losses on more than 3,000 employees who are likely to be retrenched.

Sibanye also agreed to honour Lonmin’s current and future social and labour plans as agreed with the department of mineral resources, as well as the agreements currently in place with the Bapo ba Mogale community

Sibanye agreed to these conditions pertaining to public interest concerns related to the merger, saying that they were consistent with its approach to stakeholder engagement and its vision of “delivering superior value to all stakeholders”.

Neal Froneman, chief executive of Sibanye, said the terms of the South African competition authorities were fair and reasonable.

“The positive recommendation by the Commission to the Tribunal was pleasing and on terms which we believe were fair, reasonable and in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Froneman said.

“We are confident that this transaction will not only bring greater stability to these assets and ensure a more sustainable and positive future, but also demonstrate Sibanye-Stillwater’s commitment to the South African mining sector.”

Lonmin chief executive Ben Magara said the company was pleased that the parties had reached the agreed conditions “and that our transformation journey will continue”.

The offer remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of outstanding conditions including the approval of the offer by the Tribunal and the approvals of Lonmin and Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders and the courts of England and Wales.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.