South Africa 16.10.2018 11:09 am

Ennerdale father who shot son likely to be charged with culpable homicide

ANA
Sibusiso Tshabalala, the father who is accused of shooting his son at a school in Ennerdale is pictured seated inside the dock at the Lenasia Magistrates Court, 7 June. He was released on a warning. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sibusiso Tshabalala maintains that he shot his son accidentally when he thought he was being hijacked.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala, a father who fatally shot his 16-year-old son, Luyanda, will most likely face a charge of culpable homicide, the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

The state said the defence lawyer Chewe Machaka made representations for the case to be heard at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court and requested it to be postponed to November 6 for a plea and sentence agreement.

Tshabalala is currently facing a charge of murder after he shot his son on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on June 5.

“We made representation on a lesser charge. We will plea on culpable homicide. We are hoping the state will agree to a plea on a lesser charge,” Machaka said following proceedings.

WATCH: Father kills son after mistaking him for a hijacker

Tshabalala maintains that he shot his son accidentally when he thought he was being hijacked while waiting for him to finish night classes.

“DPP has agreed that this matter won’t be finalised in the high court,” said Magistrate Maggie Van der Merwe.

The case will resume on November 6.

“If all goes well we might be able to finalize everything on that date,” she said.

