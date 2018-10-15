Endumeni Municipality councillor, ex-officials fingered for extensive graft

KwaZulu-Natal member of the executive council (MEC) for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nomusa Dube-Ncube, today assigned a team of senior officials to table a report before the Endumeni council on a forensic investigation into irregular expenditure at the Dundee municipality.

Dube-Ncube designated Mdledle Incorporated to conduct the forensic investigation, the scope of which included suspicious donations and various irregularities after allegations of irregular expenditure directed at some of the most senior elected leaders and appointed officials surfaced.

Dube-Ncube said that the forensic report reveals damning findings of fraud, corruption and maladministration as well as irregular, unauthorised and fruitless expenditure involving a councillor and some former officials of the municipality.

She said the report exposed issues such as payments to individuals under the pretext that these were donations to religious organisations, even though such religious organisations were later found to be non-existent, payments to business entities to purchase equipment in contravention of the municipality’s own policies, fraudulent subsistence and travel claims, irregular appointment of service providers in violation of the municipality’s supply chain management procedures, excessive and irregular expenditure on security services.

“This forensic report is proof of our commitment to good and clean governance. As government we are committed to ensuring that our municipalities spend each and every rand on the real needs of communities. We are fighting maladministration, fraud and corruption in municipalities wherever and whenever these occur,” Dube-Ncube said.

“All reported allegations are duly investigated without fear or favour and Cogta does regular follow-ups on the progress with implementation of its recommendations.”

The municipality was recently in the news after businessman Sipho Ngcobo‚ head of the Dundee-based Qomkufa Security, arrived at a tender briefing with an army of gun-toting bodyguards clad in camaflouge to demonstrate the capabilities of his company.

Dube-Ncube said that she had assigned a team of senior officials to table the report to the Endumeni council.

“The council has been given 21 days within which to table the report before full council, deal with specific details contained in the report and thereafter report to the MEC for Cogta on the remedial actions,” she said.

“We are committed to investigating all instances of wrongdoing, including fraud and corruption, in municipalities that are brought to our attention. The department conducts a multitude of investigations simultaneously and reports on the progress of all ongoing investigations to the Provincial Legislature on a regular basis.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.