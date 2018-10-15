Suspect arrested in Free State for dealing in Mandrax

A 29-year-old man has been released on R1000 bail for dealing in drugs, Free State police said today.

Sergeant Yanga Ngcukana said the man appeared in Smithfield Magistrate’s Court this morning following his arrest on Friday during a roadblock when he was found with Mandrax pills worth about R100,000 in street value.

“It is alleged that the suspect was transporting commuters from Bloemfontein to Eastern Cape driving a Toyota Quantum when he was stopped on the road block. Inside the vehicle police discovered drugs that were destined to Queenstown. Two of his cellular phones and drugs were immediately confiscated and he was arrested on the scene,” said Ngcukana.

A case of dealing in Mandrax is being investigated.

– African News Agency (ANA)

