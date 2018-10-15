Pay attention to mineworkers’, communities’ health and safety – Mantashe

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe today called on stakeholders to pay attention to the health and safety of mineworkers and affected mining communities.

This as government, business and organised labour will on Thursday collectively assess progress made in attaining the objective of “Zero harm” and push for solutions that will assist the industry to improve the current safety situation in the mining industry during the 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Summit ‪hosted by the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC).

“It is urgent for us to pay attention to health and safety of mineworkers and affected mining communities. Hence we moved forward the hosting of this Summit,” Mantashe said.

“Our aim is zero fatalities, and we can only do that if we – government, mining companies and labour unions – work together. It is important for all stakeholders to appreciate that mining is not only about the minerals being mined, it is about human beings.”

The South African mining industry has already experienced more than 60 fatalities this year alone, with gold mines recording the majority of incidents.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.