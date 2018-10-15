Former cop, customs men in alleged R3m fuel fraud case get bail

A former policeman and two SA Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials, arrested in connection with R3 million fuel fraud, were granted bail at the Lehurutse Magistrate’s Court in the North West province on Monday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said former policeman Obokeng Diale, 39, and Sars officials Gosego Gaebetswe, 31, and Shimane Motshabi, 51, were each granted R10,000 bail with strict conditions.

They were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit on Friday for ghost fuel export fraud.

“The trio was arrested following investigations into an alleged fraudulent fuel scheme where the former police officer would allegedly pay the customs officials approximately R35,000 per transaction to process fictitious transactions which implied that fuel was being exported through the Skilpadshek border post.

“Thereafter documents would allegedly be submitted to Sars to claim revenue for the fuel trade that never took place,” Rikhotso said.

“It is alleged that the money involved is over R3 million and the Priority Crime Specialised Investigations unit of the Hawks in North West is already looking into the assets of the suspects, which may have been acquired through the proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, more arrests have not been ruled out pending ongoing investigation,” she said.

The case was postponed to January 29, 2019, for further investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.