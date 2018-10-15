 
South Africa 15.10.2018 05:14 pm

Bloemfontein couple finds abandoned baby boy

ANA
Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

The police needs the community’s assistance in finding the mother of the child to ensure the child’s wellbeing and that enforcing the laws takes place.

Bloemfontein police are searching for the parents of a baby boy who was abandoned on the side of the road.

In a statement today, Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said a couple walking home had heard the sounds of a crying baby and discovered the child, who appeared to be about six months old.

The baby was wearing a blue tracksuit top and white short pants and was next to the road at Caleb Motshabi location in Bloemfontein.

A bottle of soft porridge had been left next to him.

Hlubi said the couple took the baby to police and he was handed over to social workers and is now in a place of safety.

“However the police needs the community assistance in finding the mother of the child to ensure the wellbeing of the child and that enforcing of laws takes place. If you know anyone who had a baby boy and suddenly doesn’t have a child and have no valid reasons for the disappearance of their child, you are hereby kindly requested to contact your nearest police station or the Investigating Officer Constable Lulama Bulawa of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on the following numbers, 051 406 4485 or 082 467 6702.”

African News Agency (ANA)

