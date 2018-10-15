Illegal strike halts Cape Town bus service

The city of Cape Town has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements following disruptions to the MyCiTi bus service due to a strike by MyCiTi bus drivers on Monday.

According to the city’s mayoral committee member for transport and urban development councillor Brett Herron, some of the bus drivers who are employed by the vehicle operating companies (VOCs) operating the MyCiTi bus routes embarked on an illegal strike on Monday morning.

Herron said in a statement: “As a result, the MyCiTi service has been severely disrupted with few routes operating during the morning peak hour period. Neither the VOCs nor the city of Cape Town were informed of the imminent strike and the reasons for the illegal stay-away.

“It is unclear for how long the illegal strike will continue, and when the MyCiTi service will be able to resume normal operations. The city is monitoring the situation and will inform commuters accordingly.”

Hertzog Boulevard was closed to incoming traffic this morning after the striking drivers gathered on the red bus lane outside the Civic Centre station in the central business district, intimidating the bus drivers who were still fulfilling their duties. Vehicular traffic and MyCiTi buses operating on the N2 Express routes from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have been diverted along other routes.

Herron continued: “I am concerned about the illegal strike and the impact it has on commuters who are already taking strain due to the ailing rail service. I was also alerted to incidents where some strikers intimidated their colleagues who are not participating in their illegal strike. This is unacceptable. I urge the VOCs and their employees to meet as soon as possible.

“These engagements must be facilitated through the appropriate channels so that the impasse can be resolved. We need the MyCiTi service to resume operations as soon as possible, and without any disruptions.”