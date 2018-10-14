Woman dies, three other people injured in Gauteng house fire

A woman died and three other people were injured, one critically and the two others seriously, when a house caught alight in Mogale City on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly before 1am to reports of a house fire in Mogale City, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly female tragically died and three other people, two males and a female, sustained injuries in the fire,” he said.

The patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care under the care of an advanced life support paramedic. The fire and rescue services managed to douse the flames. The circumstances leading up to the fire were unknown and police were investigating, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

