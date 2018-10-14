Elderly man found dead after fall from building in PMB

A man, believed to be 68 years of age, was found with fatal injuries after he allegedly fell from the second floor at a block of flats in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday afternoon paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the scene cordoned off by local police, E24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment they found an elderly man with fatal injuries lying near the building. According to bystanders the man apparently fell from the balcony on the second floor. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on [the] scene,” Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

