 
menu
South Africa 14.10.2018 05:25 pm

Elderly man found dead after fall from building in PMB

ANA
Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

According to bystanders the man apparently fell from the balcony on the second floor.

A man, believed to be 68 years of age, was found with fatal injuries after he allegedly fell from the second floor at a block of flats in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday afternoon paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the scene cordoned off by local police, E24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment they found an elderly man with fatal injuries lying near the building. According to bystanders the man apparently fell from the balcony on the second floor. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on [the] scene,” Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four people injured in Free State N1 car crash 14.10.2018
Two-year-old baby girl who was ejected after Diepsloot car crash airlifted 13.10.2018
Adcock Street car collision in Krugersdorp injures 7 13.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.