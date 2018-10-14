Four people injured in Free State N1 car crash

Four people were injured, one seriously, when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled along the N1 near the Kroonvaal toll plaza in the Free State on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and Free State emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on the scene at about 11.30am, where they found the overturned car, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Two people were still trapped inside the car. The driver, believed to be 30 years old, was found in a serious condition. Three other people sustained moderate injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA),

