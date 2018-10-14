Five people injured in three-vehicle crash in Joburg

Five people were injured, one seriously, when two cars and a truck collided on the N1 in Sandton, Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly after 9.10am to reports of a collision on the N1 southbound under the Bowling Bridge in Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars and a truck were involved in a collision. An occupant of one of the cars was trapped in the wreckage and fire and rescue services personnel and the Netcare 911 rescue technician used the jaws-of-life to free the patient.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition and four others were transported in a stable condition by various ambulance services for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.