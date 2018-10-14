Cyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in Gauteng

A cyclist, believed to be in his late 20s, was found with fatal injuries along the R559 in Randfontein on the West Rand on Sunday morning following an apparent hit-and-run accident, paramedics said.

Shortly before 8am, paramedics from ER24 came across the scene where they found a bicycle lying next to the road and the man’s body a few metres away from it, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon investigation, they found that he sustained fatal injuries. It appears that he was knocked down by a vehicle. Police were already in attendance and indicated that the vehicle which collided with the man left the scene prior to anyone’s arrival.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene. Police will be investigating the incident,” Vermaak said.

