 
menu
South Africa 14.10.2018 12:09 pm

Twenty-six injured in Cape Town collision

ANA
At least 26 people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday.

At least 26 people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday.

All of the victims were treated on the scene and transported to various hospitals for further care.

At least 26 people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the Old Paarl Road in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly before 7am paramedics arrived on the scene where they found five occupants of the car had sustained minor to moderate injuries, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Three people were ejected from the light duty truck and found near the vehicle. [The] majority of the occupants from the light duty truck sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

All of the occupants were treated on the scene and later transported to various hospitals in the area for further care. It was understood that the occupants of the bakkie were on their way to work when the collision occurred. Local authorities attended the scene, Vermaak said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed, 11 injured in KZN crash 14.10.2018
Two-year-old baby girl who was ejected after Diepsloot car crash airlifted 13.10.2018
Adcock Street car collision in Krugersdorp injures 7 13.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.