Twenty-six injured in Cape Town collision

At least 26 people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the Old Paarl Road in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly before 7am paramedics arrived on the scene where they found five occupants of the car had sustained minor to moderate injuries, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Three people were ejected from the light duty truck and found near the vehicle. [The] majority of the occupants from the light duty truck sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

All of the occupants were treated on the scene and later transported to various hospitals in the area for further care. It was understood that the occupants of the bakkie were on their way to work when the collision occurred. Local authorities attended the scene, Vermaak said.

