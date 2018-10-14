Elderly man killed while on fishing trip in Gauteng

A man has died and his wife were seriously injured when they were attacked in their tent near a dam in Fochville southwest of Johannesburg in Gauteng where they had been fishing, paramedics said on Sunday.

“At approximately 11pm on Saturday night paramedics attended the scene where they found a man, believed to be 68 years old, with multiple fatal injuries. A woman, believed to be 60 years old, was found with various injuries and severely traumatised,” ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“It is understood that the couple spent the evening in their tent next to the dam where they were fishing during the day. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate,” Vermaak said.

