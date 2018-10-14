Three arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Police in Phuthaditjhaba have arrested three men for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and in the process foiled an alleged planned armed robbery, Free State police said on Sunday.

Police crime combating unit members received crime intelligence-led information about people planning a robbery in Phuthaditjhaba, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The officers teamed up with Namahadi crime prevention and tactical response team (TRT) officers and kept observation. They spotted three suspects who, when seeing the police, tried to run away. Two suspects were arrested and found in possession of a Norinco pistol with three hollow point rounds of ammunition.

“The team later followed up on the third suspect who was still on the run heading towards the donga near Mandela Park. The team had information that the suspect was in possession of an R5 rifle. They pounced on him and found the R5 rifle with two live rounds.

“The same suspects led police to the recovery of two more pistols with four live rounds. The suspects, who are from Qwaqwa areas of ThabaBosiu, HaSethunya, and Lusaka, are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 October 2018, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” the SAPS statement said.

