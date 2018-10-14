 
menu
South Africa 14.10.2018 09:17 am

Ramaphosa appoints special panel to help select new NDPP

ANA
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address, 21 September 2018, Union Buildings, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address, 21 September 2018, Union Buildings, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While the panel can make recommendations, the Constitution prescribes that ultimately only the president can appoint the NDPP.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help him identify and select individuals as candidates for the position of national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

The panel would be chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and would be requested to identify potential candidates, establish that they meet the required criteria, conduct interviews with potential candidates, and recommend at least three candidates to the president, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

While the panel would make recommendations, the Constitution prescribed that ultimately only the president could appoint the NDPP. Ramaphosa would do this after consultation with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha, Diko said.

The organisations invited to provide a representative were the General Council of the Bar of South Africa; the Law Society of South Africa; the Black Lawyers Association; the National Association of Democratic Lawyers; Advocates for Transformation; the Auditor General of South Africa; and the South African Human Rights Commission.

The panel would be tasked to complete its work and make recommendations to the president to enable him to meet the deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP within 90 court days of August 13, Diko said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cyril Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting, ‘and did nothing’ – report 14.10.2018
South Africa ranks worse than Russia in economic freedom 12.10.2018
DA has emails proving Ramaphosa’s link to state capture, Maimane claims 10.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.