Seven killed, 11 injured in KZN crash

Seven people were killed on Saturday, and 11 other people were injured when a car, a taxi and a truck collided on the R74 outside Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said at around 7.45pm, emergency services arrived on the scene where they found a light motor vehicle, a truck and a taxi involved in the collision.

“Six people were found with fatal injuries. Both occupants from the light motor vehicle succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on scene. Four people were found with fatal injuries near the taxi. Majority of the occupants from the taxi were flung out during the crash. One person succumbed to their injuries on route to hospital,” Vermaak said.

“Six people sustained serious to critical injuries. Five others sustained minor to moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the occupants for various injuries before they were rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

Vermaak said that the exact circumstances leading up to the collision was not known and said that authorities attended to the scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.