Two-year-old baby girl who was ejected after Diepsloot car crash airlifted

A two-year-old baby girl who suffered serious injuries when she was flung out of a car when it crashed in Diepsloot on Saturday afternoon has been airlifted to a hospital.

ER24 said its Oneplan Medical Helicopter was called to the Diepsloot Fire Station to airlift the injured child.

“It is understood that she was involved in a collision while travelling with a family member. She was ejected from the vehicle during the crash,” said ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak.

Paramedics attended to the little girl on the scene and transported her to the fire station where the helicopter could land.

“She sustained several fractures and various other injuries. Once stabilised, she was airlifted to Busamed Modderfontein for further medical care,” said Vermaak.

He said the circumstances leading to the incident were not yet known.

– African News Agency (ANA)

