Adcock Street car collision in Krugersdorp injures 7

A car collision along Adcock Street in Kagiso, Krugersdorp on Saturday morning, Netcare 911 said.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “At 08H52 Saturday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Adcock Street in Kagiso Krugersdorp. Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision”.

He said seven people were hurt in the crash, Herbst described their injuries as “ranging from minor to serious”. They were treated on scene before they were taken to the hospital.

Authorities were on scene and they are probing the cause of the collision.

– African News Agency (ANA)

