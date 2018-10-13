Three arrested for drugs and illegal weapon

Police in Muizenberg in Cape Town arrested three suspects for being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, as well as drugs.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: “Acting on a tip-off from the community, members attached to the Muizenberg Crime Prevention unit conducted an operation at a residence in Mountain Road Overcome Heights, where they arrested three suspects for being in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, ammunition and drugs yesterday afternoon.

“The 29-year-old male and two females aged 25 and 27 are due to make a court appearance in Muizenberg on Monday to face the charges against them.”

In an unrelated matter, members of the Flying Squad arrested a 46-year-old man in Shoveller Road, Eagle Park, Grassy Park, on Friday for being in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R65,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

