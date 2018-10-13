 
menu
South Africa 13.10.2018 02:01 pm

Three arrested for drugs and illegal weapon

ANA
Three have been arrested by police for possession of drugs and an unlicenced firearm.

Three have been arrested by police for possession of drugs and an unlicenced firearm.

The three are due to make a court appearance in Muizenberg on Monday.

Police in Muizenberg in Cape Town arrested three suspects for being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, as well as drugs.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: “Acting on a tip-off from the community, members attached to the Muizenberg Crime Prevention unit conducted an operation at a residence in Mountain Road Overcome Heights, where they arrested three suspects for being in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, ammunition and drugs yesterday afternoon.

“The 29-year-old male and two females aged 25 and 27 are due to make a court appearance in Muizenberg on Monday to face the charges against them.”

In an unrelated matter, members of the Flying Squad arrested a 46-year-old man in Shoveller Road, Eagle Park, Grassy Park, on Friday for being in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R65,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA condemns shooting of auditor in Gauteng 13.10.2018
Gauteng motorist bust doing 229km/h 13.10.2018
Gauteng police bust syndicate in possession of drugs worth R800k 10.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.