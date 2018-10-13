Gauteng motorist bust doing 229km/h

Gauteng authorities have arrested a 33-year-old man for driving at 229 kilometres per hour on the N4 highway in Bronkhorstspruit.

Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit arrested the man at about midday on Friday for driving at 229 km/h in Bronkhorstspruit on the N4 towards Witbank.

“He was caught travelling in his BMW and told officers he was rushing to a meeting.

“The motorist was arrested on the spot and taken to Bronkhorstspruit police station where he was formally charged with reckless and negligent driving, as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said: “I am disappointed at the motorist’s driving behaviour and conduct especially that it happens when we are observing Transport Month. Reckless and negligent driving is one of the many causes of fatal crashes. I call upon the Law Enforcement Agencies to deal decisively with motorists who continue to disobey the rules of our roads.”

