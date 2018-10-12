 
menu
South Africa 12.10.2018 06:53 pm

Ventersdorp protesters get bail

ANA
Police officers monitor a road in Ventersdorp after firing rubber bullets to disperse a crowd at the entrance to Tshing township. Picture: ANA

Police officers monitor a road in Ventersdorp after firing rubber bullets to disperse a crowd at the entrance to Tshing township. Picture: ANA

The eleven accused, aged between 18 and 33, were granted R500 bail each.

Eleven people, arrested in connection with a violent protests in Ventersdorp, briefly appeared in court today, North West police said.

Captain Sam Tselanyane said the accused, aged between 18 and 33, were granted R500 bail each when they appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court. Their case was postponed to November 12 for further investigations.

They were arrested on October 10 following violent protests that interrupted services in town.

The protests also led to closure of businesses while traffic flow on the N14 and R30 roads was affected due to sporadic stone-throwing incidents.

“Two trucks were also burnt on the N14 road as a result of the protests and several cases of malicious damage to property were reported,” said Tselanyane.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eleven Ventersdorp protesters to appear in court 12.10.2018
Truck torched in Ventersdorp protest 11.10.2018
Eleven arrested in Ventersdorp protest, township shops run out of stock 10.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.