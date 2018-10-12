One suspect dead, two injured in Pietermaritzburg shootout

One suspect died and two others were injured after a car chase and shootout with police officers in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “Last night, Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and K9 unit were alerted about three suspects who were allegedly involved in theft out of motor vehicles at Howick and Town Hill areas.

“While conducting their observations along the main routes, they spotted a suspected vehicle with the same description given to them with three occupants. The members attempted to pull over the said vehicle but it sped off.

“Police officers gave chase and a shootout ensued.”

The Lieutenant Colonel said the fleeing suspects crashed their car into another vehicle. As a result of the collision, the getaway car overturned.

“Police officers managed to apprehend two suspects who had gunshot wounds. The third suspect died at the scene. Car jamming devices and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the vehicle.”

He said two suspects were now under police guard in hospital.

Zwane said the arrested pair will be charged with attempted murder, possession of car breaking implements, reckless and negligent driving, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to check if it was used in any other crimes in the province.”

The lieutenant colonel said the suspects have been linked to at least 20 other cases of theft out of motor vehicles in the province.

They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.