SABC hits back at Safa over airing of Bafana matches

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today denied that it had made a “miniscule” offer to the country’s soccer governing body to broadcast games by the national men’s and women’s football teams.

A statement from the broadcaster hit back at the SA Football Association (Safa) who earlier in the day confirmed that Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday will not be broadcast by the SABC because of a “discourteous offer” to the football body to air the matches on all SABC platforms.

“The SABC would like to place on record that it made a commercially viable offer that would enable the SABC to deliver football matches to South African audiences on SABC platforms and this offer was rejected by SAFA. This follows the expiry of the previous contract between SAFA and the SABC,” the broadcaster said.

The SABC said it had met all the payment obligations with regard to the old contract with Safa, “albeit late given the SABC’s dire financial situation”.

“In this regard, the SABC made full and final payment on the agreement as agreed with SAFA. The outstanding SAFA obligations due to SABC from the previous contract are the two remaining 2019 AFCON qualifier matches which are, the Bafana Bafana vs. Seychelles match on 13 October 2018 and the Bafana Bafana vs. Nigeria match on 17 November 2018.”

The broadcaster said it was still open to discuss the matter with Safa and settle the dispute.

A statement earlier by Safa said it had rejected the SABC’s offer outright saying it was “so minuscule that it amounts to an effective no offer”.

“It is interesting to note that even the apartheid run SABC of old made a better offer to the Association for their rights in this country,” the scathing statement from Safa added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

