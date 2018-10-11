 
menu
South Africa 11.10.2018 05:52 pm

Deputy President Mabuza off to Equatorial Guinea

ANA
Deputy President David Mabuza addresses the National Heritage Day celebrations at the Riverview Stadium in Kokstad in the KwaZulu-Natal Province, 24 September 2018. Picture: GCIS

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses the National Heritage Day celebrations at the Riverview Stadium in Kokstad in the KwaZulu-Natal Province, 24 September 2018. Picture: GCIS

Mabuza is expected to attend the jubilee celebrations tomorrow, at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Deputy President David Mabuza is going to attend the 50th anniversary of the independence of Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, the presidency said today.

Mabuza is expected to attend the jubilee celebrations tomorrow, at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea enjoy fraternal bilateral relations.

Mabuza’s visit will further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhance economic cooperation, trade and investment, the presidency said.

The two countries are playing an important role at multilateral level where they will both serve in the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members during 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unite, don’t retreat into nationalist, racial and ethnic enclaves – Mabuza 24.9.2018
South Africans must unite for Heritage Day – parliament 24.9.2018
Nedlac must rescue SA from economic abyss – Mabuza 14.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.