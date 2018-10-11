Deputy President Mabuza off to Equatorial Guinea

Deputy President David Mabuza is going to attend the 50th anniversary of the independence of Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, the presidency said today.

Mabuza is expected to attend the jubilee celebrations tomorrow, at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea enjoy fraternal bilateral relations.

Mabuza’s visit will further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhance economic cooperation, trade and investment, the presidency said.

The two countries are playing an important role at multilateral level where they will both serve in the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members during 2019.

– African News Agency (ANA)

