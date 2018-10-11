My home was not raided, nephew not arrested – Mkhize

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize today denied that his home was raided by authorities or that police have linked him or any of his relatives to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement from Mkhize, he explained that police officers investigating political killings did arrive at his house on September 28 but that he had been informed by one Colonel Tsikelele that they had been doing “spot checks” on the security guards manning the gate to his house to verify whether guns used by the guard were properly registered.

“Colonel Tsikelele also assured me that they did not need to come into my house. In fact they had been brought to the gate by the security company owners as they had informed them that some of their employees who are in possession of firearms were on duty at our house, manning the gate,” said Mkhize.

The minister confirmed that some of the security guards who did not have the necessary firearms permits with them were arrested, but had later been released.

“It must be emphasised that the police have never linked me or my family with any wrong doing. There was also no raid or search of our house other than the collection of weapons and guards taken for processing in police station.”

According to a media report yesterday, the raid took place on September 28, and specifically targeted the security guards at Mkhize’s home on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

A guard was allegedly arrested and a firearm confiscated. The operation, read the Witness newspaper’s report, was linked to ongoing investigations by a special police task team investigating political killings in the province.

Media reports had also suggested Mkhize’s nephew had been taken into custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

