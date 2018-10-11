 
ANC MP Maila replaces Smith as co-chair of land expropriation committee

ANC MP Stanford Maila. Picture: parliament.gov.za

Vincent Smith was relieved of his position after allegations emerged that he accepted hundreds of thousands of rands from security company Bosasa.

ANC MP Stanford Maila was on Thursday elected co-chairman of the constitutional review committee considering submissions on the ruling party’s plans to amend the constitution to explicitly allow land expropriation without compensation.

Maila takes over from veteran ruling party MP Vincent Smith, who faces allegations of accepting hundreds of thousands of rands from the CEO of controversial security company Bosasa and failing to declare the payments.

Smith served on the portfolio committee on correctional services when the Special Investigations Unit found that the company bribed prison officials to secure lucrative contracts with the State.

He has been relieved of his position on the constitutional review committee and his chairmanship of the portfolio committee on justice when the scandal broke while parliament’s ethics committee investigates the allegations against him. He is also being investigated by the ANCs integrity committee.

Co-chairman Lewis Nzimande on Thursday said the constitutional review committee should table its final report to the National Assembly in the last half of November.

