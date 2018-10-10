Alleged Limpopo petrol-bomb killer in dock

Bongani Abrahm Boshomane appeared in Limpopo’s Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the death of two children and their grandfather who perished after their home was petrol bombed while they were sleeping.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

”He was cornered at Mogoto village outside Zebediela and was arrested at around 9pm. He was found hiding in one of the local taverns.”

Kamogelo Kekana, aged five, and Sadie Kekana, 2, both girls, and their grandfather Hendrick Kekana, 64, died last week when their home was petrol bombed as the family of eight were sleeping.

The family was trapped inside as the flames engulfed their house in Sekgakgapeng village. They were rescued by firefighters, but unfortunately, the two badly injured little girls died on the way to hospital. Their grandfather died in hospital this week.

The rest of the family members who survived, including the mother of the two girls, were still being treated in hospital.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, thanked the community for working with the police in the fight against crime.

”The swift response by the task team should send a clear message that the South African Police Service in this province will not hesitate to bring to book all those who are hell-bent on trying to solve domestic problems through acts of violence. We take this time to wish the rest of the family members, including the mother of the two deceased who are still recuperating in hospital, a speedy recovery,” he said.

Boshomane faces three counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. He remains in custody. The case was postponed to next week for further investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.