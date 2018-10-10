Malema reacts to Mbalula comparing Maimane to him

ANC head of elections and former minister Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter to accuse DA leader Mmusi Maimane of trying to “out-compete Julis Malema (sic)”.

This was a reaction to Power Fm reporting the DA had said “there is ‘no conceivable way’ that Ramaphosa could have no knowledge of state capture during his tenure as deputy president of the ANC and as deputy president of the country”.

While the Power FM tweets appear to have been addressing comments made not by Maimane but by DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi, this didn’t stop Razzmatazz from taking to Twitter to compare Maimane to Malema.

But the EFF commander-in-chief soon clapped back.

“Don’t involve me chief, deal with Dumelang without involving me,” Malema said.

‘Dumelang’ is a nickname bestowed on the DA leader after a white man mistakenly thought his mother’s name was Dumelang, which is actually the Sesotho, Sestwana, and Sepedi word for hello. But that’s another story, which can be read here.

Maimane on Wednesday echoed Malatsi’s assertion that the party believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa must present himself before the commission probing into state capture in which senior government officials and executives at state companies have been implicated.

Maimane said recent developments in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry had shown that the capture of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its entities for corrupt ends extended beyond former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family accused of trying to exert undue influence on the state.

His call came a day after Ramaphosa appointed former central bank governor Tito Mboweni as finance minister to replace Nhlanhla Nene who resigned because of his meetings with the Guptas. In his own testimony before the Zondo commission, Nene denied helping to further the Guptas interests but conceded he should have been more upfront about his encounters with them.

