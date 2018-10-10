WATCH: ‘Drunk’ correctional service officer can’t find gun

A video of an indisposed correctional service officer found sleeping with a misplaced firearm has surfaced.

The video shows a correctional service employee found sleeping behind his jacket while on the job. An official who is believed to be his senior wakes up the officer only to find the officer intoxicated.

The officer refers to the official as meneer and tells him that he is fine. When asked if he was fit for duty the officer is adamant he is fine.

The official then relieves the officer only to notice that the officer’s firearm is missing.

“Where is the firearm, where is the firearm, hayibo hayibo….” the official shouts.

The officer continues to say the firearm was there, pointing to the bed as he searches through the gun-less bedding.

Ayi Madoda. He doesn’t even know where his gun is. ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/X3BW5qKmXS — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) October 10, 2018

It is not the first time the correctional service department is in the news for a drunk guard found passed out.

In April 2016, another video of an unconscious officer surfaced and went viral.

In 2012, a video surfaced of an Odendaalsrus prison warder filmed while drunk on duty. The warder was issued with a final warning.

Delekile Klaas, the then regional commissioner at the department of correctional services in the Free State and Northern Cape, said the matter was investigated and resulted in the officer being issued with a final warning.

No more queries were received for the officer and matter was seen to be resolved.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

