No Ventersdorp hostage situation, North West cops say, amid fresh protests

North West police today denied there was a hostage situation which had unfolded in Tshing in Ventersdorp involving two officials from the Office of the Premier.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said two representatives from the Office of the Premier were holding discussions with the community at a sports ground in Tshing when residents decided to close the gate. However, Tselanyane said the government reresentatives did not have problem with it and continued with the discussion.

Vuyisile Ngesi, spokesperson for North West Premier Job Mokgoro, said they were monitoring the situation, but their officials had reported no harm had been caused to them by the community.

“In the meantime, discussions are continuing between our officials and community representatives aimed at resolving the issues that have led to the protests in the area,” he said.

Some residents had earlier claimed that representatives from the Office of the Premier were being hold hostage by residents demanding that Premier Mokgoro come to address them or they would not let the officials leave Tshing.

In cellphone images doing the rounds, a burning tyre could be seen placed at the gate to the grounds.

Residents took to the streets on Monday in renewed service delivery protests.

– African News Agency (ANA)

