Arson attacks on trains constitute sabotage – UniteBehind

Civil society organisation UniteBehind today said the most recent train fires which have crippled rail services in the Western Cape are a blatant example of sabotage with the intention to cause chaos within Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and to shut down rail services.

“UniteBehind believes the timing of these attacks speaks volumes behind the motives. This is not the work of disgruntled commuters or service delivery protests,” said the organisation, adding that it believed the intention was to destabilise Prasa, cause chaos and stop corruption from being exposed within the state-owned entity.

On Tuesday afternoon, five carriages were destroyed after two train fires at the Cape Town station. The affected trains were standing on platforms 17 and 18. The fire was extinguished, but platforms 13 to 21 remained closed due to a smoke hazard, according to Cape Town Fire and Rescue.

“This is yet another blatant example of how coordinated and well-organised these attacks are. In July, a day after the minister of transport met with stakeholders, there was an arson attack on a train at Cape Town station.

“We see spikes in rail sabotage when there are leadership issues at the SOE and when corruption is challenged in Prasa. Therefore, the probability that these most recent attacks are linked with the attempts to expose state capture at the SOE is significant,” the statement read.

The fire broke out at the same time as Prasa board and management members were briefing MPs at a nearby hotel about arson attacks on rail infrastructure and other problems that have troubled the country’s railway service.

– African News Agency (ANA)

