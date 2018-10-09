 
menu
South Africa 9.10.2018 05:43 pm

Man critical after falling eight storeys in Sandton

ANA
Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

When paramedics arrived at the scene they found a man on the floor surrounded by numerous onlookers.

A 40-year-old man was left critically injured on Tuesday afternoon after he fell eight storeys in a building in Sandton, private emergency services provider ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when the paramedics arrived at the scene they found a man on the floor surrounded by numerous onlookers.

“The critical man had sustained numerous injuries. He was treated for his injuries, provided with advanced life support interventions and transported to a private hospital in Sunninghill for urgent treatment.”

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three killed in Gauteng truck collision 25.9.2018
Adorable furkids up for adoption this week 19.9.2018
Two women critically injured in Gauteng car crash 16.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.