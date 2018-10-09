Man critical after falling eight storeys in Sandton

A 40-year-old man was left critically injured on Tuesday afternoon after he fell eight storeys in a building in Sandton, private emergency services provider ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when the paramedics arrived at the scene they found a man on the floor surrounded by numerous onlookers.

“The critical man had sustained numerous injuries. He was treated for his injuries, provided with advanced life support interventions and transported to a private hospital in Sunninghill for urgent treatment.”

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.